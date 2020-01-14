Lagos State pulls down Fela’s statue

A statue of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, which was situated at Allen Avenue Ikeja has been pulled down by the Lagos State Government.

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the bust was pulled down because the roundabout where it was located was identified as one of the four locations in Lagos that cause traffic gridlock.

He also identified other spots notorious for traffic gridlock including Ikotun, Lekki-Epe expressway and Maryland.

Speaking on the matter, Akosile stated that the statue will be moved to a location that doesn’t experience traffic gridlock.

The Lagos State govt says the statue would be relocated

