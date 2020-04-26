Lagos Speaker, Obasa, under fire for appropriating N17m monthly for home maintenance

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has found himself in hot water again for graft and misappropriation of public funds.

SaharaReporters, in an expose, details how Obasa, through a proxy company, made the state Assembly approve N17m for the maintenance of his personal resident, guesthouse and office.

This comes months after SR reports how Obasa used his office to approve the sum of N47.5m per quarter from the state treasury for ‘social media influencers.’

In documents seen by SR, Obasa sent a letter he received from General Manager of Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Limited, Omoba Adeyinka Oyediran, charging him N25.5m monthly for the maintenance and provision of other essentials at the office of the Speaker, residence and guest house.

The letter read in part: “Please refer to our discussion on the need for our company to take up the facility management and provision of other essentials at the office of the Hon. Speaker, residence and guest house.

“Following our indepth study of what the jobs entail, please see the attached. I wish to inform you that to be able to offer satisfactory performance, the details of the financial requirements of the various jobs on monthly basis are as follows.

“Consequent on the foregoing, kindly approve that the management of the House should henceforth release the above stated sums to the company on monthly basis to facilitate smooth and timely execution of the jobs.”

On February 22, Lagos Assembly, through its expenditure account, transferred the sum of N17m to the Wema Bank account of Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Limited.

A source at the Assembly revealed that the fund was being transferred monthly to Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Ltd following directives from Obasa.

Investigation reveal that Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Ltd was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission the same year Obasa became Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

