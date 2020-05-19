Lagos Speaker, Obasa, give mistress N34m for parley

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is mired in yet more corruption scandal after reports that he made the parliament approve N34.7m for the organisation of media and civil society organisations parley, according to SaharaReporters.

Sources within the Lagos Assembly say Obasa gave the responsibility of putting together the parley to his “protocol and foreign relationship madam”.

The act is said to not only an abuse of office by the Speaker but also demeaning of the House Committee on Media saddled with the responsibility of organising such an event.

In the letter directed to the Clerk of the House and obtained by SR, the media and CSO parley allowed the Assembly to inform the media and the CSOs about its activities particularly focusing on the House achievements.

The letter read: “The reason for this is that the media and the CSOs serve as the communication link between the government and the people. They are the ones to inform the public about the activities of the government. The event also allows the media and the CSOs to ask questions on government policies. It has, therefore, become an annual barometer for measuring the performance of the House.

“To this end as customary in the House, may I call your attention to the need to make preparations for the provision of newspaper adverts, banners, a programme of event, entertainments, decorations and honorarium for the media and CSOs.

“Given the above, you may wish to obtain the approval of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, the release of the sum of N34,700,000 only being the amount to be expended on the listed items.”

The sources said the breakdown, which was attached to the budget, was not only ridiculous but also mind-boggling and shameful.

“Contrary to what used to be the responsibility of the House Committee on Media under previous Speakers, Obasa assigned the task to his protocol and foreign relationship madam, not even the CPS. He assigned her to organise the parley at the colossal N34m for a meeting with less than 60 media houses and CSOs.

“The ridiculous breakdown of payment and cost allocations are mind-boggling and shameful,” the source said, as per SR.

This comes weeks after Obasa and some of his allies at the Lagos Assembly were indicted for diverting public funds for personal use.

Documents obtained by SaharaReporters show that the speaker, Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, and 17 other members received N80m as estacode for a five-day event.

Amid the flurry of allegations of corruption against the speaker, civil society groups and members of the opposition have called for Obasa to step down from the post.