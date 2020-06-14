Lagos seals 34 buildings on Banana Island

Lagos State Government has sealed about 19 additional buildings in the highbrow Banana Island in the Ikoyi area of the State for lack of building Permit and other infractions of the physical planning law.

This is in furtherance of its efforts to control physical development and engender liveable and sustainable environment in the state.

The figure according to the government brings the total of properties sealed in the axis to 34 since the commencement of the exercise on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who led the exercise stated that the Government would not allow people to violate planning laws to the detriment of the well-being of the society which would be compromised by unorganised, unapproved and illegal developments.

Salako decried the observed encroachment by some developers on the right of way and alignment of the proposed Lagoon Highway, whilst vowing to nip the unhealthy development in the bud.

The special enforcement activity which is a joint exercise between the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Special Operations Team in the Governor’s Office continues next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

