Lagos quarantines 4 children, 2 others over Coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on Wednesday said four children and their teacher who came from the United States have been quarantined for Coronavirus.

Prof Abayomi at a news conference in Alausa, Lagos on Wednesday disclosed that another man from the United Kingdom was also quarantined as the state takes proactive steps to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

Abayomi disclosed that the four children and their teacher were quarantined because they had contact with a Coronavirus patient.

The health commissioner did not however state whether any of the quarantined individuals tested positive for the virus.