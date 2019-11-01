Lagos police rescue 15 chained inmates from Prayer House

The Lagos state police command says it has rescued 15 inmates from an “illegal” prayer house at Ijegun Isheri area of the state.

Confirming the arrest Thursday, Bala Elkana, the state police public relations officer, said they met some of the inmates in chains at the prayer house, known as Blessings of Goodness Healing Church.

The police officer said some of the inmates were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases.

“On Wednesday, at about 6:10pm, acting on information from a reliable source, a team of detectives from Isheri Osun Police Station led by the divisional police officer, CSP Chike Ibe stormed a prayer house used as detention camp at No 26 Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, where the Prophet Sunday Joseph Ojo, 58, and 10 others were arrested,” he said.

“Fifteen persons who were chained on the legs were rescued. Some of the victims were said to have spent five years in the detention camp. The victims are between ages 19 and 50, male and female.

“Some of them were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases. The prophet said he has been in the healing ministry since 1986. That he chained them in order to prevent escape.

“Investigation is ongoing. Police are working closely with other agencies of government to provide adequate medical attention and shelter to the victims.”

Over the past month, hundreds of inmates have been rescued at Islamic centres in Kwara, Kaduna and Katsina states.