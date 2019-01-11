Lagos Police Nab 4 Men Trying to Rob with Toy Guns

Four suspected members of an armed robbery gang whom the police said have been reigning terror around Ijanikin and its environs have been arrested while trying to rob a man in the area, the police said Thursday.

The suspects allegedly attempted to dispossess one Ayilara Babatunde Sherif of his valuables, using two toy guns, when they were nabbed.

The Lagos State police command spokesman, Chike Oti, who confirmed the arrest, said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on December 30, 2018.

Oti said the victim reported that some unknown hoodlums invaded his house in Ijanikin area, with intent to rob him.

He said, however, before the hoodlums could begin their operation, a team of policemen from the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) swung into action and arrested four suspects, namely, Israel Okoye, 20; Temitayo Ogundayo, 19; Azeez Bankole, 20 and Abeeb Bamgbopa, 22, at the scene of the crime.

“The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: one brown bag containing two toy pistols, one table knife and one big cellotape. The suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” he added.