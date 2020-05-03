Lagos Police Detains Clarence Peters Over Dancer Kodak’s Death

A spokesperson of the Lagos State Police, Bala Elkana, has confirmed that Clarence Peters has been detained and is being questioned over the circumstances surrounding dancer Kodak’s death last week.

Recall that Kodak reportedly got electrocuted while she was in Peters’ house in Lagos. Now, Bala Elkana says that the music director was around, with some other people, during the sad incidence.

Speaking with LIB, Elkana said:

”Yes it is true, he is in our custody answering some questions. We are investigating the circumstances that led to her death so definitely there are questions investigators will need to find out and he is one of those that need to answer some of those questions; that is why he has been invited and some few others who were there. They are detained. It is full fledged investigation. It is a murder charge. We are probably looking at murder. We are not concluding at this stage. If she died of electrocution according to reports, it is left for us to find out. Was she actually electrocuted? What went wrong? Autopsy will also show.”

