Lagos Official kills self after stabbing lover dead

An official of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has allegedly stabbed his lover and killed himself in a shocking murder-suicide at Morogbo area of the state.

Police said it received around 1 pm on Sunday a distress call from Zoo area, Araromi in Badagry Local Government, that 47-year-old Emmanuel Mekuri had stabbed Patricia Ogunshola, 37, on her right thigh, with a knife, Guardian writes.

“Alarm was raised by the 13 years old daughter of the woman (whom she got from a previous marriage), which drew the attention of neighbours to the scene,” Lagos State Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said in a statement.

“In her statement, the girl stated that the deceased person, whom she referred to as her stepfather, made further attempts to stab her mother on the head but she quickly ran out of the room.

“He subsequently stabbed himself on the stomach, his intestines gushed out and he died on the spot. On arrival at the scene, homicide detectives preserved the crime scene and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical attention.

“She is currently in stable condition. The body of the deceased person was evacuated to a mortuary for autopsy. A blood-stained knife was recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple started cohabiting in February 2020, but not legally married.

“There was a protracted argument between the couples that degenerated into physical assault purported to have arose from allegations bothering on infidelity on the part of the man.”

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba under the watch of DCP Yetunde Longe for discreet investigation.

