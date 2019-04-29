Lagos Monarch’s Son Arrested over Murder of NANS Spokesperson

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested some suspected robbers who stabbed to death the public relations officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Lagos State chapter, Comrade Oshin-Adisa Aderibigbe.

Aderibigbe a graduate of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos, was stabbed last Friday at Okokomaiko area of Lagos by a gang of three men, who also allegedly snatched his phone and laptop.

A statement by the police on Sunday revealed that Bashiru Ahmed, 21, alias Kawu, of Okoko, the son of a popular monarch in the area, was among those who committed the crime.

The statement signed by DSP Bala Elkana said Aderibigbe had gone to the hospital that day with blood gushing out of his body to report the crime.

“He eventually died. The leader of the hoodlums who attacked him, Ahmed, was arrested. He confessed to have committed the crime with two of his friends now at large.

“Ahmed, the son of a popular traditional ruler in Okoko, is a notorious criminal, who has been charged to court on several occasions by the police.

“He returned from the prison six months ago and has been on the watch list of the police. Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos for investigation.

“Detectives are trailing the remaining two suspects,” Elkana said.