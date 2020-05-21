Lagos man stabs Neighbour to death

A 29-year-old man, Temitayo Ogunbusola, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death.

Ogunbusola was said to have committed the offence around 7pm on May 17, at 4, Sebili Kazeem Street, Cele bus stop, Agodo Egbe, Ikotun when he stabbed one Oladotun Oso, 29, to death following a minor disagreement.

According to The Nation, trouble began Saturday when Ogunbusola was asked to pay his accumulated electricity bill by the tenants’ utility coordinator identified as Banjo.

He reportedly protested against the N22,000 passed to him as amount payable, which caused an argument between him and a few other tenants.

Neighbours said Ogunbusola allegedly picked a stone and pursued Banjo round the compound but was stopped by other tenants.

But Banjo allegedly went out and brought about seven men dressed in military uniform, who physically assaulted, manhandled Ogunbusola, an action the other tenants were said to have frowned at.

A source said one of the tenants identified as Mr. Ifeanyi told the military men their action was illegal and urged all parties to instead take their issues to Ikotun Police Station.

“He also advised that the landlord be contacted since he does not live in the premises and told Banjo that getting military men to beat us Ogunbusola was not the way to go.

“When Banjo called the landlord, he also directed that the matter be reported to the police because Ogunbusola had threatened to kill all the children in the compound and was visibly angry. Some tenants including Dotun (Oso), Banjo and few others then took the matter to the police.”

Afterwards, the suspect was said to have later attacked Oso with a knife, killing him.

The incident has been confirmed by the state police spokesman Bala Elkana, who said the murder weapon was recovered by homicide detectives.

According to him, the body was moved to the General Hospital, Isolo and casefile transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Yaba for further action.