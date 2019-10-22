Lagos Man posing as Bus Conductor vanishes after collecting money from Passengers

There’s a popular belief that only the smart can thrive in Lagos, and this was emphasised yet again when a man ‘volunteered’ to assist a commercial bus driver to collect fares from passengers…only for him to abscond while the bus.

The bizarre incident was narrated on Twitter by a lady who, in a series of tweets on her handle @raychellered, said she boarded the bus while returning from the office, but there was no conductor on the bus to collect fares from the passengers, so the man volunteered to collect the money and hand them over to the driver because the bus was already on transit.

Unbeknownst to the driver and passengers, the man had other plans…

She wrote:

“Lmaoo the wildest thing happened tonight. The guy seated beside me in the bus I got on my way home helped the driver collect money from everyone and jumped off halfway. We didn’t even suspect anything till the driver started shouting that we should pay up. Lagos is a wild place.

“Lmao this guy carried people’s change o. Na driver and passengers dey lament. We thought they knew each other cos he had been posturing like the conductor. He even told the driver to calm down and said ‘we are helping you collect your money’ when the driver first asked.

“The worst part was that I was the second to last person to get in. H gave up his seat so I could get in and he sat at the edge. I thought he was being nice. Ashey na strategic positioning the thief dey do. It was actually sad and funny.”