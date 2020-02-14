Lagos Man kills friend over N100 debt

A man has killed his friend for allegedly refusing to pay back a debt of N100 he owed him at White Sand area of Badia, Apapa-Iganmu Council, Lagos.

The deceased, White London, was indebted to his friend, Emma, to the tune of N 1, 100 with a promise to pay back within a week, TheSun reports.

A witness, Sunday, said White London paid Emma an attendant in a film house/ brothel, N1,000, leaving behind a balance of N100.

Sunday said Emma insisted that London, as he was fondly called, must pay the balance of N100 or he would not let him go.

“We were begging him to allow London to go, but Emma refused; so the thing degenerated to a serious argument. From argument, the matter escalated to a scuffle and in the process, London stabbed Emma in the head.

“Emma also picked a bottle and succeeded in stabbing London the neck. In fact, the bottle penetrated deep into his neck. Due to the excessive blood that rushed out from his neck, Emma died on the spot.

It was further gathered that London had attempted to flee, but was apprehended by some members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who intimated the police operatives attached to Badia Division who arrested him.

The body has been deposited at a public morgue, while arrangement was being made to transfer the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, for further investigation.