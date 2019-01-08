‘Lagos is a Glorified Village…No Roads, No Water’ – Amaechi [Listen]

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign organisation, continues to make the headlines after a number of explosive audio clips purportedly with his voice have been released.

In the latest clip, the former Rivers State governor is heard describing Lagos as a glorified village.

The transportation minister said there is insufficient water and roads in Lagos while lamenting the spate of traffic jams in the state.

The audio tape was released by Phrank Shaibu, an aide of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu had on Sunday released an audio where Amaechi is heard lambasting the Buhari administration, suggesting that the only way Nigeria can change is for everyone to be killed.

In the latest clip, he said: “I live in Abuja, tell me where else we have infrastructure. Lagos is a glorified village. The only difference between Lagos and other cities is the fact that business is in Lagos, everybody is there doing business, so you can at least have food.”

“If not tell me what else you have in Lagos? 1,000 plus megawatts. That’s all. That’s what you have. What else do you have? No water, there are no roads. The reason why you meet traffic jams in Lagos is because there are no roads.”

Listen to the audio below.