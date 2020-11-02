Lagos Interior Designer, Ehi Ogbebor Gifts PA Mercedes Benz

Popular Lagos based interior decorator and hotelier, Ehi Ogbebor surprised her PA with a Mercedes Benz on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The business woman took to her Instagram page to show off the car gift for her staff, disclosing that her PA, Bella also doubles as her accountant.

Extolling the virtues of the young woman and why she decided to gift her a Mercedes, Ehi Ogbebor who recently returned from a trip to Turkey revealed that Bella accounts for every penny in her keep and was also on ground to take care of her kids during the post #EndSARS protest vandalisation while she was out of the country.

