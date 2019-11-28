Lagos honours Chaplain sacked by Ambode for ‘disrespecting’ his wife

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday honoured a former presiding Chaplain of the chapel, Venerable Femi Taiwo, who was kicked out of the vicarage by the Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration in 2017.

Taiwo, his wife and their two children were evicted from the vicarage after being given 24 hours notice to quit.

The cleric paid the ultimate price for not according to the wife of former governor Ambode, Bolanle, preference and recognition during an anointing service.

Bolanle, with her entourage, was reported to have stormed out of the Sunday service in a fit of rage.

And hours after they left, the priest was served a dismissal letter by the governing council of the chapel.

But on Tuesday, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture, honoured Taiwo.

A member of the chapel said the special service was kept a secret, adding that officials of the ministry, including the commissioner, special adviser, permanent secretary and some members of staff were present, Punch writes.

“Everything was done very quickly too. We started with a hymn, followed by an address by the special adviser to the governor. After a brief remarks, the commissioner presented a gift to Taiwo,” he stated.

While thanking the state governor for the honour, the cleric appreciated Nigerians for their kind words.

Taiwo said,

“I thank God for His faithfulness and the uncommon grace and rare privilege He has given to me. I thank the Lagos State Government; Mr Governor, Aduramigba Iyanuoluwa Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I appreciate you and everyone. In the midst of the storm of life, you stood by me.

“The day I was to leave here, I saw angels coming down in the form of men. Spontaneously, I saw members of this church come around me and providing all a man could need to survive. What happened that day, nobody prepared for it; nobody thought of it. But God went ahead and made the crooked way straight. I thank and appreciate all of you and I pray that the glory of God will shine on your lives.

“Throughout the time I spent here, I had no regrets, because you were all around me. That is why I cannot forget this place; I cannot forget your beautiful faces.”