Lagos Health Commissioner recovers from COVID-19

Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health, has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement Monday, saying Prof Abayomi tested negative for the virus on Sunday.

Omotoso said his Health counterpart will resume duties gradually.

He said: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

“Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.

“Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the incident commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”

