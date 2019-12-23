Lagos Govt shuts down Quilox Nightclub

The Lagos State Government has shut down popular night club, Quilox, which belongs to entertainment guru and member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller.

Quilox is located on Ozumba Mbadiwe road in Victoria Island.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Lagos governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, revealed this in a tweet on Monday.

Gawat took to his Twitter page to announce that the Lagos State Environment Protection Agency has sealed the club over pollution and traffic congestion.

He tweeted:

BREAKING NEWS: The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (@LasepaInfo) has sealed popular Club Quilox, Victoria Island over Noise Pollution and Traffic Congestion. #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/Mt3uDQt2hb — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 23, 2019

This comes hours after operatives of the State Police Command had arrested Peller over a 36-hour party held by the club.

More to follow…