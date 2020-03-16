Lagos govt sets up N2bn relief fund for blast victims

In the aftermath of the severe damage caused by the unfortunate explosion at Ado Soba, in Abule-Ado Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up a N2 billion relief fund to alleviate losses suffered by victims.

Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the state government, announced the donation of a N250 million as capital base for the relief fund.

The governor, accompanied by his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat, stated this when he led a high powered delegation to have on -the -spot assessment of the situation.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with those who lost their loved ones and those who sustained various degree of injuries as well as those who had their properties damaged.