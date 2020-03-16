Sanwo-Olu pens Lagos Budget

Lagos govt sets up N2bn relief fund for blast victims

In the aftermath of the severe damage caused by the unfortunate explosion at Ado Soba, in Abule-Ado Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up a N2 billion relief fund to alleviate losses suffered by victims.

Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the state government, announced the donation of a N250 million as capital base for the relief fund.

The governor, accompanied by his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat, stated this when he led a high powered delegation to have on -the -spot assessment of the situation.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with those who lost their loved ones and those who sustained various degree of injuries as well as those who had their properties damaged.

