Lagos Govt reaches new deal with Bolt, Uber

The Lagos State Government and cab hailing operators, Uber and Bolt, have reached an agreement for companies operating in the sector.

This in the wake of public outcry over an earlier announced guidelines for e-hailing companies in Lagos, which was to come into effect on August 20.

The agreement was reached after a three-hour meeting today at Marina, and is set to take effect from August 27, 2020, SaharaReporters writes.

Highlights of the agreement include the provision of comprehensive insurance cover for drivers and passengers.

Others are a flat fee of N20 to be known as a Road Improvement Fund and to be levied on each ride, and a reduction of 20 per cent on operational licensing fees.

Also, riders and drivers are asked to desist from offline trips and transactions while firms are mandated to make all necessary data available to the government.

