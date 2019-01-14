Lagos Governorship Debate: Agbaje, Sanwo-Olu, Badamosi, Salis Lock Horns

The Lagos Gubernatorial debate on Sunday saw four top governorship aspirants airing their varied opinions on how to move the state forward.

Partaking of the governorship debate put together by The Platform were Mr Bababatunde Badamosi (Action Democratic Party), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (All Progressives Congress), Mr Jimi Agbaje (Peoples Democratic Party) and Owolabi Salis (Alliance for Democracy).

The aspirants spoke on issues ranging from gridlocks in the Lagos metropolis to power, educational sector and health.

All four candidates agreed that technology will play a key role in driving the process of transformation in the metropolis, even if they differed on the way to get there.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Agbaje said the key is to “get the local governments working again” adding that the grassroots play a great roll in making state function optimally.

Agbaje said planning ahead is crucial if Lagos must overcome its problem with traffic jam.

“The idea is to have even development across Lagos state so that you are having less of movement from one end of Lagos to the other,” he said.

Maintaining that he is his own man and can lead the state, Sanwo-Olu promised to tackle the problem of traffic jams if elected into office.

The APC candidate vowed to make the gridlock in the Apapa axis of the state a thing of the past in less than four months.

“First on the list, I will tackle the traffic problem of Lagos frontally,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Mr Salis said he will revive the train system which has been “abandoned for 15years by the FG.”

He aimed a parting shot at the ruling APC, vowing to take back the wealth of the people from those he said have hijacked it and use it to develop the state.

For Mr Badamosi, the dark horse who wowed at the debate, the traffic nightmare that Lagosians have contended with for years can be solved by focusing on three things – rail transport, use of barges and devolution of powers.

“There are a number of ways to tackle this problem. The most obvious one is rail. Secondly, barges to lift containers from the actual wharfs and take them to lighter terminals all around Lagos, and, thirdly, devolution of powers. It’s time we started this discussion about the devolution of power,” the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) said.

He also promised to open up the state waterways and improve tourism as a means of growing the state tax revenue if elected into office.