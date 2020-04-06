Lagos Governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi, apologises for partying with Funke Akindele

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a Lagos governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2019 election, has apologised for attending the house party organized by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz.

Akindele and her husband have been arrested over the party in violation of the lockdown order in force in the state.

In his apology, Gbadamosi said he never knew other people would attend the party as well.

Read his full statement below;

Hello, everyone, my name is Babatunde Gbadamosi and I am making this video to apologize for the event that happened at the Bello’s residence yesterday at Amen estate.

We went to visit Mr and Mrs Bello to celebrate Mr Bello’s birthday with him and we believed we were the only ones going to meet with the family and the staff at their home and that is exactly what happened.

After we arrived, at about an hour or so, a celebrity came and he had about a number of people with him.

At that point, I think perhaps we should have left. I consider that as a lapse of judgement on my own part and I apologize for it.

That doesn’t mean that I distract policies that have been put out by health care authorities around the world.

I subscribe fully to it and I ask you all to please keep observing social distancing as a means of preventing coronavirus from spreading around Nigeria.

Do note please that everybody at that gathering is a resident of Gbadamosi close, not just of Amen estate.

Once again I sincerely apologize for what happened and thank you all for your patience, concern and also for the messages.

We are all safe and will continue to be safe in the mighty name of Jesus amen.