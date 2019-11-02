Did you know that the Lagos Fringe Festival 2018 was a success because of you? It was a moment of fun and laughter. A shared experience of learning and connecting. This was all you. Yes, you!

Lagos Fringe Festival 2019 is upon us and we are glad to announce to you that this year’s long week of events is going to blow your mind! Yes. You heard it here first. Whoops!

Our newsletter is specially designed for you, to show you more of the activities that will unfold come November 19TH-24TH, 2019.

Click to download the Lagos Fringe Festival 2019 Schedule or Register for the various Workshops Available for Free.