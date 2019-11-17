Lagos Fringe Festival 2019: “Creative Transition”

It is just a few days to the Lagos Fringe Festival 2019!

Oh! have you heard about the Lagos Fringe Centre Stage Competition? It is an opportunity for anyone to win a free money. Yes Free Cool Cash of 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only).

Simply follow the rules below: MUST buy a ticket(s) for a play at the Fringe worth N3000

– You MUST be following Lagos Fringe on all social media platforms

– You MUST be at least 18 years old – Youbuy a ticket(s) for a play at the Fringe worth N3000– Yoube following Lagos Fringe on all social media platforms– Yoube at least 18 years old How to participate:

1. Take a one minute video of your performance. 2. Send the video to @lagosfringe on Instagram together with proof of purchase of the ticket. This video will be #reposted. 3. Get your friends to VOTE! VOTE!! VOTE!!! 4. The Top 15 videos with the highest votes will win a slot to battle it out at the finals which will be televised in front of a live audience. Finals will be held at

Freedom Park, Main Stage Onikan

Date:23rd November 2019

Time:7pm