Lagos Fashion Week Presents SS20 Collection Showroom in Paris

Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with SheTrades is pleased to announce an SS20 collection showroom at Gallery Sakura, Paris, from September 27th– 30th2019 featuring African designers.

Every year, Lagos Fashion Week in its commitment to provide African fashion businesses with access to market opportunities, facilitates the involvement of African brands in pop-ups and trade shows across fashion capitals such as New York, London, Milan and Paris, in partnership with Nigeria Export Promotion Council. This season’s presentation of designers at Gallery Sakura, Paris, comes after the exclusive pop-up “Between Us” with The Place London store, presentation of brands at trade shows – New York Now and Coterie by SheTrades Commonwealth which has been running since July and ends in September, 2019.

The International Trade Centre launched SheTrades as a component of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations. SheTrades’ objective is to tackle the challenges that female entrepreneurs face, by implementing a mechanism that empowers women through trade. Through country-led schemes, women all around the world are given the tools to achieve financial independence.

The alliance between Lagos Fashion Week and SheTrades Commonwealth on Paris Showrooms continues to provide impactful experiences for women-owned fashion businesses. Deepa Dosaja, Katungulu Mwendwa, Ami Doshi Shah, Studio Mayasir, House of Sakora, Christie Brown, Clan, Lilabare, Shekudo, Zashadu, Lisa Folawiyo, Iamisigo, Ejiro Amos Tafiri and Maki Oh will have their collections available for viewings in Paris to press, buyers and the general public.

Omoyemi Akerele, Founder of Lagos Fashion Week commented on the ongoing partnership, “Since inception, Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week, continuously seek ways to foster greater market opportunities and this works in tandem with SheTrades’ mission to connect 3 million women to markets by 2021. Through this partnership, we aim to ensure female entrepreneurs and women-owned companies play an active role in international trade, opening up their brands to a global market.”

The new season collection showroom at Gallery Sakura, 21 Rue Du Bourg Tibourg, 75004, Paris, will open daily from 9.30am -7pm from September 27th– 30th 2019.

The showroom is supported by Style House Files, NEPC and UKAID.