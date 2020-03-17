Lagos Explosion: Sanwo-Olu shows Buhari pictures of wreckage

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken pictures of the gas explosion that claimed 25 lives in the state to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in Abuja.

The governor made this known in a tweet on Monday, showing pictures of him and the president going over the wreckage done by the blast.

Apart from 20 people that were killed in the explosion that occurred at the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday, many were injured and properties damaged.

Before meeting with Buhari, Sanwo-Olu had on Monday set up a N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of the explosion, urging members of the public to donate.