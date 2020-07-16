Lagos doctors end 3-day warning strike

Doctors employed by the Lagos State Government, under the auspices of Medical Guild, have called off their three days warning strike.

Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo and Dr Ismail Ajibowo, Chairman and Secretary of the Guild respectively, made this known on Wednesday in a statement in Lagos.

“The three days warning strike should be suspended and work resumes by 8.00a.m on July 16, 2020,” the Guild leaders said.

The doctors had on July 13 commenced a three-day warning strike over issues that affected their safety and welfare.

They called for positive change of attitude of relevant government agencies, commending the intervention of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, toward the resolution of the Guild’s demands.

The doctors also assured that the Guild officers’ committee would continue to engage relevant government agencies on all issues that precipitated the strike.

They appreciated all its members for their steadfastness in the struggle, assuring them of the Guild’s leadership commitment toward their safety and welfare.

