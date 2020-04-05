Lagos deputy governor tests negative for COVID-19

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hamzat stated the result of his status through his twitter handle on Saturday, noting that the test was “not a pleasant experience.”

He said that it was important for him to do it because as a leader nothing should distract him from his role at this period.

He thanked all health workers and appealed to the residents of the state to play their role and ended the tweet with the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

His test comes a day after Governor Babajde Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Joke tested negative for the dreaded disease.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the cases by states shows that Lagos now has 109 cases; Abuja- 41; Osun- 22; Oyo- eight; Edo- seven; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun and Kaduna have four cases each.

Others are Bauchi- three; Enugu and Ekiti- two cases each, while Rivers, Benue and Ondo States have one case respectively.