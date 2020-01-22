Lagos debunks list of restricted routes for Okada, ‘Keke’ riders

The Lagos State Government has debunked a list presently making the round on social media purportedly showing some routes where commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (keke), have been banned from operating in certain local government areas of the state.

The government declared that no such action has been taken, adding that the list is unofficial, false and should be disregarded by the public.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government said it has not taken a definite action on the operations of Okada and tricycles on some routes across the State.

According to the state government, a definite position on the issue will soon be made public through the official media channels of the government.

This comes a week after Omotoso told State House Correspondents after the Security Council Meeting held at the Lagos House, Ikeja on January 13 that the delay was informed by the need for the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to achieve a generally accepted solution to what has been termed the okada menace.