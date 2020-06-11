Lagos Court frees 15-yr-old girl accused of killing man who tried to rape her

A Magistrate Court in Lagos has acquitted a 15-year-old girl accused of killing a 51-year-old man who tried to rape her.

Magistrate Philip Ojo dismissed the murder charge filed by the police against the Senior Secondary School 3 student following an advice from the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The girl had on March 7 stabbed and killed Babatunde Ishola, her father’s friend at Nwadolu Street, Aboru, Lagos, after which she was arraigned by the state police.

The police said the girl’s act contravened Section 225 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

But the court on Wednesday said there was “Insufficient facts to establish a prima facie case of murder against the suspect”, and therefore dismissed the case.

