Lagos Commissioner quits

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, has reportedly resigned his appointment from the cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

According to Daily Sun, the resignation followed his bid to become a first-class Lagos monarch, precisely, the Oniru of Iru.

The paper said, “Although there has not been any official confirmation from his office, the action of the former aide-de-camp (ADC) to the National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was in line with government’s guidelines,”

