Lagos City Marathon: Apostle Suleman in awe of Kenyans

Controversial Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has raised questions regarding the dominance of Kenyans in the marathons.

Suleman raised the questions on his Twitter page on Saturday, February 8, shortly after Kenyan athlete David Barmasai Tumo emerged winner of the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

The 42km race which commenced at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos state, saw David Barmasai Tumo cross the finish line at the Eko Atlantic in a course record time of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 23 seconds.

Barmasai, who is 31-year-old, will be going home with $50,000 after winning the 42km race, continuing the dominance of the East Africans in the event.

Reacting to the development, Pastor Suleman tweeted:

What’s with Kenyans always coming 1st in Marathon race?..is it stamina or capacity for long-suffering?…dont dare a long distance race with an athletic Kenyan or you will only come 1st from behind…kudos to Kenyans on the victory at the Lagos Marathon..God bless you.— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN)

There have been hilarious responses to his tweet, with some attributing their victory to their mountainous regions while others claim they have ‘red muscle’.