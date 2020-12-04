Lagos bye-elections: Police announce restriction of movement

The Lagos State Police Command has ordered the restriction of movement between 6 am and 6 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020, ahead of the bye-elections into the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, made the declaration on Thursday while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Odumosu reiterated that there will not be vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out of the affected local government areas during the elections.

However, those on election duties, essential services and accredited domestic and foreign election observers are allowed to move about.

The affected local government areas for the two legislative seats include Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe and Somolu.

The Police Commissioner also warned police aides or security agents not to escort their principals or any VIPs to polling units.

