Lagos begins recruitment of Teachers on Wednesday

The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has announced plans to recruit 1,000 teachers into the State Post Primary Teaching Service.

The statement said this is in a bid to ensure that the standard of secondary school education in the State is in tandem with the 21st century global educational standard under the present administration of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the statement, all interested and qualified Nigerians who are resident in Lagos are hereby invited to visit the TESCOM recruitment Portal, tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng for full detail of application procedures.

The portal will be accessible from Wednesday 13th to Wednesday 20th of November 2019.