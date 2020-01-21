Lagos bans ‘Okada’, ‘Keke’ from major roads, bridges

The Lagos State Government has placed a ban on motorcycles and tricycles popularly known as ‘okada’ and ‘keke’ in various local government areas of the state.

In the restriction order, the government asked motorcycle and tricycle operators to refrain from operating on major roads in the state.

The order, captioned ‘Lagos Govt Has Banned Okada and Keke Marwa From Plying The Roads … Be Warned’, also listed highways and bridges as routes where motorcycles and tricycles movement were restricted.

This comes as the government bids to rid the state of traffic congestion which has increasingly become a nightmare for Lagosians, particularly in recent times.

