Lagos bakers warn of 60% increase in bread prices

Bakers in Lagos State have called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the prices of baking materials, which may lead to an increase in the prices of bread by as much as 60 per cent.

The bakers complained that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a particularly devastating impact on their operating cost.

In a statement jointly issued by the Lagos Chairmen, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Kosofe and Surulere local chapters, Comrade Taiwo Akintola and Comrade Ibitoye Oladapo, the body lamented the plight of most bakers, who struggle to break-even.

“A bag of flour that costs N9,000 before COVID-19, now goes for N13,000, while a bag of sugar now costs N24, 000 as against the former price of N13,000.”

“Butter is now #12,000 against #7,500, while Milk which was hitherto #29,000, now goes for #52,000. And there is an increase in the Bread Packaging cost which is now #12,000 against the former price of #10,000″, the Bakers said.

They added that the prices of salt, yeast and other baking materials had also shot through the roof.

The association also explained that the instability of foreign exchange, high cost of diesel and other baking materials were reasons given by flour millers for the hike in the prices of baking materials, stressing that the association have appealed to flour millers and other people involved in the selling of baking materials to reduce their prices to no avail.

“And that is why we are pleading with Federal Government to intervene in this matter by talking to flour millers and baking material sellers to bring the prices down.

“Master bakers association is one of the largest employers of labour in the country and most of the bakeries are folding up, many Nigerians working in the bakery sector are already losing their jobs.

“If we are supposed to follow the trend of increase in the prices of raw materials for our production, the Prices of Bread may increase by 60%”.

They called on both the federal and state governments to urgently intervene.