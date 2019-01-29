Lagos Assembly Summons Gov Ambode, Threatens Impeachment

The travails of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, continues after he was summoned by the State House of Assembly on Monday with regards to misappropriation of funds.

The Assembly asked the governor to come before it within one week and answer questions regarding the 2019 budget.

Amid moves to commence impeachment proceedings, the lawmakers at its plenary on Monday evening accused the governor of committing atrocities bordering on gross misconduct and spending budget that had not been laid before the House or approved by the Assembly.

Out of the 34 lawmakers who spoke at the plenary, 28 of them called for the impeachment of the governor while six others called on the governor to resign.

Also, the lawmakers, through a voice vote stood for the impeachment of the governor.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa said there was a need for the House to give Ambode the last chance to appear before the House to explain the allegations and infractions levelled against him.

Ambode, who is not seeking a second term after losing the primary of the All Progressives Congress to Jide Sanwo-Olu, has yet to the House.