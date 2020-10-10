Lagos Assembly seeks proscription of FSARS

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday demanded proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) over high-handedness of the outfit.

The assembly made the call following an emergency plenary called by the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on the ongoing nationwide agitations for FSARS to be disbanded.

The house also told the inspector-general of police to set up a new outfit in place of FSARS.

It told the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for #EndSARS protesters as they express their grievances against FSARS.

Obasa and some lawmakers had on Oct. 9, addressed protesters demanding an end to FSARS, who alleged that operatives of the outfit were killing innocent people nationwide.

Addressing the assembly’s plenary earlier, Obasa said that among the seven-point resolution passed after an extensive deliberation was that the Senate and House of Representatives should probe allegations against F-SARS.

The speaker cited the allegations as incessant killing, maiming and dehumanizing of Nigerians.

He said the assembly also urged the senate president and the speaker of the House of Representatives to institute public enquiries on the squad’s extra-judicial activities, including killings, maiming and dehumanizing of youths.

The house also urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to engage relevant institutions to protect lives and desist from scrutinizing phones, laptops and other gadgets belonging to youths.

