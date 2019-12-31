Lagos Assembly passes N1.17trn 2020 budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N1.168 trillion.

The approved budget contained 78 amendments as recommended by the joint committees and approved by the House through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday.

The total budget for the year ending 31st December, 2020 is N1.168, 561, 893, 990 trillion as against N1.168, 562 proposed by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on November 8.

Sanwo-Olu had earmarked 62 per cent, representing N723.75 billion of total spending, for capital expenditure, while the recurrent expenditure, put at 38 per cent, will take N444.81 billion.

The governor announced that the proposed budget would be funded from a projected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N1.071 trillion.