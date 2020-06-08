Lagos Assembly panel set up to exonerate Obasa – HEDA

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been accused of setting up a panel that appears destined to exonerate him from raging allegations of graft.

In a letter addressed to the lawmakers through the Clerk of the House, anti-corruption group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) said the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, “whose second term has been marred in a string of corruption charges is using the House investigation Committee as a smokescreen to unchain the Speaker.”

“The outcome of the panel is predictable: Obasa will be cleared by his friends fronting as investigators.

“The panel set up by the Lagos State House of Assembly is made up cronies of the Speaker. There is no way justice will be delivered to the people of Lagos whose resources Obasa was said to have pillaged,” the statement signed by HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, stated.

HEDA said its petition to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) subsists and that the Speaker and its panel should not assume they can take over the work of the anti-graft institution.

In the letter tagged “Re-Ad-Hoc Committee on Investigation and Fact Findings on the allegations: Invitation to a meeting” Suraju alleged that the Committee was a decoy to pass clean bill on the embattled speaker.

HEDA stated: “Considering the inherent fundamental flaws and procedural defects in the procedure, appointment of the committee, process of invitation and the shenanigans of the committee, we have decided that the committee does not deserve a response from our organisation.

“Your committee, via our official email address sent an invitation to our organisation at 6.07pm on Wednesday, at a time when offices had closed, and requested our appearance before a committee at 10.00am the following day. A sincere, impartial and independent committee will never send an invitation to an individual and organisation for an appearance at the sitting of the committee with less than 24 hours notice, as was the case in this circumstance,” it stated.

The rights group said it is pathetic to see the Lagos House of Assembly equate the Speaker of the Assembly to the institution, adding that the personification of the House is worrisome.

Suraju said the name of the committee is titled “AD-HOC COMMITTEE ON INVESTIGATION AND FACT FINDINGS ON THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE HOUSE”, as contained in the letter adding that the allegations read in the papers and social media were against the Speaker, Honourable Obasa, and not the House.

“Under the principle of fair process, the House is unfit to be a judge in its own case by constituting a committee to investigate allegations of crime against it. The Committee was impatient in its haste to arrive at a predetermined conclusion. Hence, its alleged turned down of its invitation to the invited Civil Society Organisations was already communicated through a press address to the media less than one hour after the expected ‘appearance’ of the invitees.”

HEDA said a credible and responsive government institution will not allow the subject of allegations to preside over the process of his investigation.

It added that the agenda of the Committee and the Assembly is to create a semblance of clean bill of health for the Speaker with the hope of deceiving the public and stampeding the law enforcement agencies.

