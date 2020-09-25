Lagos APC resolves Igbo leadership tussle

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says it has resolved the raging leadership tussle within the Ndigbo group in the party.

For some time now, Lagos lawmaker, Jude Idimogu and the governor’s Aide on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, have been laying claims to the leadership of Ndigbo Group in Lagos APC.

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Mr Tunde Balogun, in a statement on Thursday by the party’s Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said that the crisis had been settled to move the party forward.

Balogun said: “At the meeting convened to resolve the conflict between various splinter units led by Chief Joe Igbokwe and Hon. Jude Idimogu, were the Igbo Vision, Igbo Coalition, South East in APC, Igbo Mandate and Anioma Group.

“The meeting was also attended by Eze Nwachukwu and Eze Okpotemba, Chief Joe Igbokwe, Dr Segun Mordi and Chief Akabueze. While Hon Jude Idimogu was unavoidably absent.

“The meeting resolved that Mr Joe Igbokwe remained the apex leader of NDIGBO in Lagos APC while Hon Jude Idimogu is the deputy.

“The meeting reiterated the supremacy of the party and the need to uphold and respect its decisions,” Balogun said.

According to him, the meeting also called for the unity of all Ndigbo in Lagos APC and the accommodation of all tendencies in their fold.

