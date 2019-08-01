Lagos Airport Cab Driver Returns $2400 Forgotten by Passenger

A cab driver at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Adeniyi Olayinka has returned an envelope containing $2,400 and an international passport forgotten by a passenger in his car.

Speaking with journalists at the airport, Olayinka said he discovered the items in the envelope forgotten by the passenger on the back seat of the car shortly after he returned to the airport from Ibese Ikorodu, the passenger’s destination.

The driver who doesn’t have a car of his own, but works as a commissioned driver for a member of the Airport Car Hire Association of Nigeria (ACHAN), said it never crossed his mind to covert another person’s belonging because such move apart from putting another family in sorrow, is against the orientation given to every member of ACHAN in the airport.

He said: “Though it could be tempting to some people to see such money and pocket it, especially when their income is very poor. As for me, it never crossed my mind to do so. Because it would create sorrow in another family and also such idea is against the orientation we are given at ACHAN by our leaders”.

Speaking on the recovery, the passenger, Engr Dele Ayeni, said he believed there was hope for Nigeria in many ways.