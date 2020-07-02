Lagos, Abuja airports to resume operations July 8

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will resume domestic operations on Wednesday, July 8.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday night, amid the gradual easing of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Sirika said the date for commencement of international flights would be announced later.

According to the minister, Lagos and Abuja airports would resume operations on July 8, while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports are to resume operations on July 11 and other airports would start operations on July 15.

See his tweet below…

I am glad to announce that Abuja & Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri to resume on the 11th. Other airports on the 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us, please 🇳🇬🙏🏽🇳🇬 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) July 1, 2020

