Ace musician, Lagbaja has lent his voice to the ongoing conversation against rape.

The masked singer while reacting to news of celebrities being dragged in different rape sagas, took to social media to strongly condemn the heinous crime.

Speaking in the matter via Instagram, Lagbaja wrote,

“Hmmmm, I can’t believe in this 2020, people still do evil things like this. It is wrong, it is WRONG. If you did it in the past, it will hunt your future, smh!”

