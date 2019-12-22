Lady, who was given money by OAP Okomi to quit waitress job, bags first class

The incredible story of Feyi, a Nigerian lady given money to buy JAMB form and quit her waitress job, gets even better as it has been revealed that she graduated with first class honours.

Nigerians were moved last week when the Sports Editor of Classic FM Lagos, Temisan Okomi, shared the inspiring story of Feyi on his Twitter page on Monday.

Okomi had narrated how he met Feyi, then a 17-year-old girl working as a waitress at his regular bar in GRA, Lagos, some years ago.

Worried by the Feyi’s choice of job as a teenage girl, the veteran sportscaster said he understood that if he allowed her continue the job she would be exposed to all sorts of abuses that may derail her future.

He asked Feyi why she took up a job as a waitress, and her answer was “familiar tale of no money so she was waiting tables until she could save up to buy forms for SSCE & JAMB,” Okomi wrote.

He then volunteered to give her money for the forms and asked her to quit the job, she did. Several years after losing contacts, Feyi called Okomi on Monday to notify him she would be having her convocation ceremony on Friday.

Okomi attended the convocation at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), on Friday, where Feyi bagged a first class degree in Physiology.

A fulfilled Okomi shared a photo of the lady on his Twitter page on Saturday and captioned it:

“Graduated from FUTA with 1st-Class honours & a degree in Physiology…ladies & gentlemen, I present to you, my friend (now) and light: Feyi. Bring 2020, Universe. I’m ready.”

