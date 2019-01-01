Lady Who Accused Trey Songz of Getting Her Pregnant Admits She’s Lying

Brittney Jones has admitted that she is not pregnant with Trey Songz’s baby.

Recall that the adult film actress had stirred the internet with claims that she was pregnant with the singer’s baby, and she also published sonograms which later was discovered to be fake.

Now, she has confessed to The Shade Room that she lied just to hurt the rapper who hurt her. “I confess I’m not pregnant,” she said. “I wanted him to hurt the way I hurt when he told me it was over after all the lies he told. I figured an eye for an eye was fair.”

She continued, “We did things and said things I thought meant something. But I was foolish and used and must accept that.”

Trey Songz had yet to speak up since this update surfaced.