Lady stabs Lover dead in Lagos

Love took a tragic turn in Sagbokoji Island in the Apapa area of Lagos after a lady allegedly stabbed her lover to death following a tiff.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nkechi, is presently in Police custody with investigations ongoing.

Sources say Nkechi, popularly called Omalicha, moved into her lover’s apartment last year, but her stay has been fraught with disputes over accusation of cheating on the part of the suspect.

A resident simply identified as John explained that after Nkechi stabbed Auwal Suleiman, 26, she cried for help from the apartment.

“Those of us celebrating Sallah with our Muslim brothers abandoned our food and drinks when we heard the shout for help.

“ We met Suleiman outside the apartment. Perhaps, he crept out of the room. He was bleeding profusely. He said Omalicha stabbed him in the neck.

“By then, she ( Omalicha) was running up and down looking for a boat to convey Suleiman to the hospital. But he could not make it. She shook him, called out his name several times, begging him to wake up. But there was no response from him. Suleiman was a graduate. They started dating since 2018 but she moved in with him last year”.

The resident said members of the community later handed the suspect to the Police.

