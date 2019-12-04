Lady stabs husband to death in his sleep

In a shocking tale emerging from Anambra State, a Nigerian man, identified simply as Obinna, has died after he was stabbed in his sleep by his wife.

According to a friend of the deceased, who goes by the name Sarafina Legacy on Facebook, Obinna and the unnamed wife had a misunderstanding during the day, but when he went to sleep at night the lady stabbed him in the chest with a knife.

Legacy, who said Obinna was the only son of his family, noted that she and one Tochukwu had earlier warned the deceased not to marry the girl, whom she labelled a ‘Nnewi Devil’.

Legacy shared pictures of the deceased and the killer fiancee wrote,

“Obinna My Friend I can’t believe you’re gone😭😭😭

Chai Obinna my friend, I’ve been crying since yesterday over your demise, so this Nnewi devil finally killed u? 😭😭😭 I and Tochukwu warned you not to marry this lady but u didn’t hear 😢😢 The worst is that Obinna is an only son 😭😭 RIP My brother and friend.”

Replying to a comment, Sarafina Legacy wrote,

They had a misunderstanding during the day and Obinna has already forgotten about the fight the had,he slept off without knowing that the devil have plans to send him to grave, @ 1am the lady stabbed him with a knife.

Obinna is an only son, family done close oooh.

Facebook user Princess Nnenna, corroborated the tragic story on her page Princess Nnenna and friends.