Lady shot for resisting armed robbers

A lady in her late twenties, Miss Monica Oginyi, was on Friday shot by an armed robber in a broad day light at her shop located along Afikpo Street in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Narrating her ordeal, the intrepid lady said the armed robbers who operated with a motorcycle ordered her at gun point to surrender a large sum of money she made from her sales.

But according to her, rather than hand over the money, she confronted one of the gunmen prompting him to shoot her in her lower shoulder.

She noted that in spite of the gunshot, she summoned her courage and grappled with the man with both of them falling into a gutter.

Miss Oginyi, however, lamented that the gunman would have been arrested if onlookers and passers-by had assisted her, adding that due to the struggle she put up, the gunman quickly jumped onto a waiting motorcycle and sped off.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, however, expressed her displeasure that no one was ready to support the victim to foil the attempted robbery and nab the robbers.

