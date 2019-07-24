Lady Offers N50,000 Bounty for Her Stolen Dog, Shares Photos of Alleged Thief

A lady identified as Paula Johnson has alleged that her dog was stolen by a yet-to-be identified man.

In a post on Instagram, the lady identified said her dog, Luna, was stolen from a friend who lives in Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

Paula, who offered N50,000 bounty for anyone that helps find her dog, said from investigations she discovered that the dog thief lives in Agege.

Paula further shared photos of the dog thief and the dog.

Read her post below…

“Ode to my baby Luna … i miss you so much I wish I did more to take care of you… I wish the person that is with you would take care of you and tell me that you are okay… I wish you would come home … I love you so much…. you are the second being that I have ever loved so dearly. I love you my baby and I pray that God protects you.”